LG V30 to feature Google Assistant in Korean: report

BUSINESS

LG Electronics’ upcoming flagship smartphone V30 is expected to feature the artificial intelligence-powered Google Assistant in Korean, according to local news reports Wednesday.The Korean voice service, which was initially slated to start in the fourth quarter, will be available in time for the release of the V30, set to debut on Aug. 31, the reports said.Google Assistant is a virtual personal assistant, providing diverse services such as answering questions, playing music, making reservations, checking schedules and sending text messages.The service, currently available only in English and German, is speculated to be launched later in Korean. Google’s Vice President Scott Huffman had said the service would “be available in Korean, Italian and Spanish at the end of this year,” during its annual developer conference held in May.In July, Google launched its beta test for Korean, seeking participants from its users designated as Local Guides. Google’s Local Guides are tasked with sharing reviews, photos and knowledge of places for Google Maps.An LG Electronics’ spokesperson declined to officially comment, saying, “We do not confirm any details about the unreleased product.”By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)