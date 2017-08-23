Hanjin chief postpones police questioning due to health

BUSINESS

Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho (Hanjin Group)

Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, and his wife have postponed their appearances for questioning before police due to health issues, police said Wednesday.“The chairman formally requested postponing questioning because he is unable to take a long flight from the US, where he is receiving treatment,” said a spokesperson for Hanjin. “It is unclear when the police will call him again for questioning.”Cho and his wife Lee Myeong-hee are facing allegations that they misappropriated more than 3 billion won ($2.63 million) in company funds, which were earmarked for hotel construction, to renovate their private home.Cho was initially scheduled to appear before police Thursday, and Lee was scheduled for Friday.The police discovered possible misconduct while investigating a company that has handled renovation for various top corporate executives. The headquarters of Korean Air were raided last month to find evidence related to the allegations.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)