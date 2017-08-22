North Korea won't give up its nukes: N. Korean diplomat

NATIONAL

ROME -- North Korea said it won't cease developing nuclear weapons and intercontinental missiles as they were "justifiable" choices for self-defense, a North Korean envoy said on Tuesday.





North Korea leader Kim Jong-un. Yonhap

"The measures taken by the DPRK to strengthen its nuclear deterrence and develop intercontinental rockets is justifiable and a legitimate option for self-defense in the face of such apparent and real threats,” North Korean diplomat Ju Yong-chol said at the United Nations' annual Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.He also said the regime will never take its self-defensive nuke arsenal to the negotiating table.