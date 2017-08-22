Moon urges officials to lead reforms, advocates media independence

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in (second from L) speaks with Science Minister You Young-min (L) and other government officials before the start of a policy briefing session at the government complex in Gwacheon, located just south of Seoul, on Aug. 22, 2017. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday called on government officials and public workers to step up their efforts to actively lead the ongoing national reforms."I believe the people have come to want a different type of public official as they witnessed the influence-peddling scandal," the president said in a meeting with officials from the science ministry and the Korea Communications Commission, referring to the corruption scandal that led to the ouster of his conservative predecessor Park Geun-hye in March."Public officials are those who serve the people, not those who are loyal to the administration. In that sense, public officials must be those who stay awake, along with the people, and not become soulless beings who will only work to satisfy those in power," he added.Regarding the most urgent challenges facing the two government agencies, the president noted the country's national competitiveness in science and communications technologies appeared to have retreated over the past years.The president also urged efforts to enhance freedom of speech.He also stressed the need to ensure the independence of state-run broadcasters, citing a collapse of public trust in state-owned or managed broadcasters during what the liberal faction calls the 10-year hiatus under the two former conservative governments."Looking at these outcomes, I cannot but point out the need to thoroughly examine fundamental problems in government policies governing science, technology and communications, as well as broadcasting companies over the past 10 years," Moon said.Tuesday's meeting marked the first in a series designed to brief the new president on major policy objectives of government ministries and offices that will last until next Thursday.The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said the briefing sessions, however, will focus more on discussions between the president and government officials rather than just reports."I wish to especially ask you to hold pride and passion that you, government officials, are the key leaders of reform, not bystanders or targets of reform," Moon told Tuesday's meeting, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.He also invited all participants, including the lowest ranking officials, to actively take part in policy discussions set to be held following brief reports from the science ministry and the broadcasting commission. (Yonhap)