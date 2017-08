ON SILKROAD -- A team of SsangYong Motor’s Rexton Trans-Eurasia Trail team travel parts of the Silk Road in eastern China that links Asia and Europe. Kicking off from Beijing on Aug. 11, the team is set to travel 18 cities in seven countries all the way to Europe, or about 10,000 kilometers, before its European debut in Frankfurt on Sept. 12. (SsangYong Motor)