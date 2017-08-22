BTS, Seo Taiji to sing 8 songs together

ENTERTAINMENT

The set list for Seo Taiji’s upcoming concert (Seotajji Co.)

Boy band BTS and Korean pop legend Seo Taiji have revealed the songs that they will perform together at Seo’s upcoming 25th anniversary concert.Seo’s label Seotajji Co. revealed the eight songs in the set list, consisting of his biggest hits including “Nan Arayo,” “Hayeoga,” “Kyoshil Idaeyo” and “Come Back Home.”The songs are from four albums Seo released as the leader of Seo Taiji and Boys, a trio which consisted of Seo, Lee Juno and YG founder Yang Hyun-suk.“The collaboration with BTS will help unite all members of the audience, from Seo’s generation to BTS’ generation,” said officials at Seotajji Co.It was announced in June that BTS, one of the current most popular K-pop acts, will work with Seo in tribute to the Korean pop culture icon.Seo is considered one of the most influential figures in the Korean pop music scene. He was one of the pioneers who introduced a variety of Western music genres to the country.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)