Caritas builds 10 greenhouses in North Korea: report

|This undated file photo shows North Korean residents working at a greenhouse. (Yonhap)
The confederation of over 160 Catholic charities said on its website the greenhouses were built in Kangwon and South Pyongan provinces as part of its humanitarian project, supported by Germany, to provide vegetables to medical facilities in the impoverished country, Radio Free Asia reported.
Last year, Caritas constructed 11 greenhouses and repaired eight in Kangwon, Jagang and South Hamgyong provinces. (Yonhap)