NK unveils footage of missile strike threats for Guam

Images captured from footage unveiled by North Korea`s propaganda website Uriminzokkiri on Aug. 19, 2017, shows North Korea`s threat to fire missile strikes near the US territory of Guam. (Yonhap)

North Korea's propaganda website has unveiled a video of the country's threat to stage missile strikes near the US territory of Guam, saying that time is not on Washington's side.Uriminzokkiri uploaded a video suggestive of its launch of intermediate-range Hwasong-12 ballistic missiles toward Guam on its YouTube account Saturday in an apparent bid to show that it can take actions against the United States if determined.In the nearly 4 minute video, Kim Rak-gyom, the commander of North Korea's Strategic Force, showed a photo of the country's latest announcement on its plan for "enveloping" fire near Guam."Americans should live with their eyes and ears wide open. They will be tormented day and night by the Hwasong-12 rockets without knowing when they will be launched," the caption reads. "They will be in jitters."The video also contained footage of tests of a salvo of what appeared to be Scud-ER ballistic missiles and zooming in on Guam seen from space."(We) just wish US policymakers should seriously think twice ahead of an obvious outcome (of a war)," another caption says, showing a photo of US Defense Secretary James Mattis. "Time is not on the US side."Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington rose after US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leadership traded bellicose rhetoric, with both floating talk of military options.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week held off on threats to fire missiles toward Guam after key US officials dismissed the risk of an imminent war with the North.But he added that he will make an "important" decision if the US continues its "extremely dangerous reckless actions" on the Korean Peninsula, apparently referring to Seoul and Washington's ongoing military drills. (Yonhap)