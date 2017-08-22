President Moon to discuss policy objectives of govt. offices

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in (front row, L) and his wife Kim Jung-sook (R) pose for a "selfie" with a high school student after a special town hall meeting held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Aug. 20, 2017, involving some 250 local residents who filed their policy recommendations for the new government. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in was set to begin discussing key policy objectives with government offices Tuesday in a series of sessions which will focus on active debate rather than simple briefings, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.The meetings will start later Tuesday, involving officials from the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Communications Commission, and will continue until next Thursday, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.The policy briefings are the first of their kind since Moon took office on May 10.Each session will include brief reports from each ministry or office and much of the time will be spent on discussions on key policy goals.Cheong Wa Dae officials said the president himself will actively take part in discussions and will be open to different views.Presidential report sessions used to involve lengthy briefings by government offices followed by a simple word of encouragement from the president. The change in the format apparently reflects Moon's emphasis on interaction and communication.In a recent survey conducted by Gallup Korea, a whopping 78 percent of all 1,006 respondents approved of the president's management of state affairs, the second highest score for any president in the country's history after the first 100 days in office.Of them, the largest portion of 19 percent said they did so particularly for his efforts to communicate with the people. (Yonhap)