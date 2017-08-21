[Herald Interview] ‘UK-Korea commerce expedient, bespoke after Brexit’

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (right) meets staff as he tours the IBM office in London on July 26, 2017, as the preliminary estimates for 2017 Q2 GDP are published. Britain's economy advanced slightly in the second quarter, pulled higher by the key services sector despite high inflation and uncertainty over Brexit, according to official data. Gross domestic product grew by 0.3 percent between April and June, a slight increase compared with the first quarter of the year, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. (AFP PHOTO / POOL)