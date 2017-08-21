Samsung to debut new Notebook 9 laptop next month

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday that it will roll out its new pen-equipped laptop the Notebook 9 Pen that will include Intel's latest eighth generation processor in South Korea next month.Bringing its S Pen technology to the company's notebook lineup, the new model will offer an up to 40-percent speed boost over the previous seventh generation chips, the company said.The new chips are also designed to operate video clips with 4K Ultra High Definition and other recent innovations such as virtual reality content.Like the previous Notebook 9 series, the model has a 360-degree hinge with a touch screen and includes Samsung's Air Command software for drawing, taking notes and editing documents, the company said.The exact date of the launch and the price have not yet been announced. (Yonhap)