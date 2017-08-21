Korean Barca prospect nearing move to Italy: source

SPORTS

In this file photo taken June 26, 2017, South Korean football player Lee Seung-woo speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport before departing for Spain. (Yonhap)

FC Barcelona's South Korean prospect Lee Seung-woo is nearing a move to Italy, a source close to the player said Monday.The source said FC Barcelona are in talks with Italian club Hellas Verona FC over Lee's transfer and added the move could be finalized sometime this week.Lee has been training with Barca's "B" team, the Spanish giants' reserve squad, but he wasn't expected to receive much playing time. With Honduran forward Choco Lozano and Brazilian attacking midfielder Vitinho having filled Barcelona B's non-EU player quota, Lee has been subject to much transfer speculation all summer. In the second-division Spanish league, clubs can only field two players from outside the European Union.Lee, 19, joined Barcelona's youth program, better known as La Masia, in 2011."He felt he wasn't going to get a chance to play much for Barcelona B," the source said. "He's embracing an opportunity to play for Verona, where he'll likely play more."The source said Lee sought a complete transfer, but Barcelona only want to loan him to another club after signing him to a new deal.Another South Korean player on Barca's B squad, Paik Seung-ho, could also be on the move. Spanish media have reported that the reserve squad for Girona, promoted to the top-flight La Liga for this season, are interested in the 20-year-old South Korean.The Spanish summer transfer window closes at midnight Sept. 1. (Yonhap)