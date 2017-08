BUSINESS

Korea’s producer prices rose slightly, by 0.1 percent in July from the previous month, data by the Bank of Korea showed Monday. The first rebound in five months was driven by an increase in the prices of services and agricultural products and slower decline in prices of manufactured goods.The producer price index indicates future consumer inflation. It marked 101.84 in July.Compared to the same month last year, the index surged 3 percent, notching nine consecutive months of gains.