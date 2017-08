BUSINESS

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding plant in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province (Yonhap)

Four workers have been killed in an explosion at the STX Offshore & Shipbuilding plant in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, fire authorities said Sunday.The blast occured at around 11:37 a.m. The exact cause of the explosion has not yet been revealed. (To be updated)By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)