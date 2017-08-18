S. Korea approves plan to upgrade K-9 howitzer

NATIONAL

South Korea's military procurement agency on Friday approved a plan to upgrade an indigenous howitzer used by ground and marine forces.The approval by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) allows the mass production of an upgraded K-9 Thunder 155mm self-propelled howitzer from next year, according to the agency.The project aims to improve the automatic fire control system, location system and periscope component of the howitzer which has been in use since 1999.The renovation will equip the weapon with a new global positioning system, allowing for more accurate targeting, according to the DAPA."The upgrade of the K-9 self-propelled howitzer will help improve the military's nighttime operability as well as allow for more prompt and accurate firing," a DAPA official said.Manufactured by Samsung Techwin, the indigenous howitzer has been exported to four foreign countries including Turkey and India.In 2014, Techwin was taken over by South Korea's Hanwha Group and renamed Hanwha Techwin. (Yonhap)