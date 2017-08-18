Singer Rain plans to release comeback album in November

ENTERTAINMENT

South Korean pop singer Rain is working on a new EP record and plans to release it in November, according to his company Friday.



"Rain plans to briefly visit the U.S. in September and will later focus on producing the album to put it out in an EP format in November," a representative at Rain Company said.



The most recent work released by the singer, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, was "Rain Effect" back in January 2014. His new project will reportedly include self-written tracks along with ones from hired outside producers.



"Just one song is recorded as of now and four more have to be worked on," the company said.



Rain is taking part in the making of the biographical drama film "Uhm Bok-dong," which revolves around the famed cyclist Uhm Bok-dong who became a symbol of pride for Koreans when he defeated Japanese cyclists and won the championship in a bicycle race during the Japanese colonial period (1910-45).



Debuting as a pop singer in 2002, Rain was named one of the "100 Most Influential People" by U.S. Time magazine in 2006 and 2011. Outside of singing, he's appeared in the Hollywood films "Speed Racer" (2008) and "Ninja Assassin" (2009), and the Chinese TV series "Diamond Love." In January, he got married to star actress Kim Tae-hee.