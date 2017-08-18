Taeyeon distressed after incident at Jakarta airport

|Taeyeon (S.M. Entertainment)
Taeyeon wrote via her Instagram on Friday to address the issue. “People’s feet and bodies got tangled up, which was a very dangerous situation. I actually fell to the floor and found myself trembling and crying nonstop. I was also very startled when a security guard lifted me up from behind to help me out.”
She wrapped up the letter saying, “That is why I couldn’t appear my best when I arrived in Jakarta for the first time in a while. I will think of today’s events as just an accident. I hope no one got hurt.”
Following Taeyeon’s Instagram post, online commenters have called on the singer’s agency, S.M. Entertainment, to step up security for its artists and take measures to punish those who made unwanted physical contact with the singer.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)