NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

One Army solider was killed and six others were injured Friday in an explosion during an artillery firing drill, the military said.The blast occurred at an Army shooting range in the border town of Cherwon at 3:00 p.m.Seven servicemen were taken to a hospital and one died during treatment, an Army officer said."An unidentified explosion took place during the drill, injuring some people," said an official at the Army.A probe into what caused the accident is underway, he added. The firing drill involved some 10 artillery guns. (Yonhap)