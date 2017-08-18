iKon fans announce boycott on YG products

|iKon (YG Entertainment)
The statement also revealed that fans sent an 18-page document on July 24 to YG accusing the entertainment agency of pushing a tight schedule on the group with no consideration for the members’ health, a lack of activities in Korea compared to overseas promotions and frequent changes in plans. The fandom asked YG for a response by Aug. 11.
On July 30, Yang Hyun-suk, founder and head of YG, wrote on his Instagram, “No need to worry about iKon! Let’s wait until September and October, the day we can happily smile together.”
Slamming Yang’s post as terse and disrespectful, iKonic claimed that it hasn’t received any further response from the label since then.
YG commented on the matter later on the same day following the fans‘ enraged boycott announcement Thursday. “iKon released a single in May this year, and has plans to release new albums, as well as meeting local fans. I think this happened because of misunderstandings with fans.”
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)