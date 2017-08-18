Dongwon Group chairman receives honorary degree from GIST

BUSINESS

Dongwon Group chairman Kim Jae-chul (Dongwon Group)

Dongwon Group said Friday that its founding Chairman Kim Jae-chul has received an honorary doctorate degree from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology.GIST awarded Kim the honorary degree given his contributions to the academic institution as its former board chairman and his high level of entrepreneurship as the founder of Dongwon, the firm said.The Gwangju-based institute presented the degree at a ceremony held Friday at the school, attended by the Dongwon Group chairman himself, Dongwon Enterprise Vice Chairman Park In-gu and high-level government officials and academic leaders.“It’s a great honor to receive an honorary doctorate degree from GIST, which stands at the center Korea’s science technology innovation. I hope that Korea’s young generation will not settle for less, but strive to become the world’s top in their respective fields,” Kim said.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)