LG CNS becomes first to offer ‘cloud integration’ services in Korea

LG CNS announced Friday that it is now providing “cloud integration” services that help corporate clients develop and deploy the optimal cloud-based IT system in the most desired, efficient and cost-effective way possible.
Cloud computing refers to computing based on the internet. Whereas applications or programs would run on software downloaded on a physical computer or server, modern cloud computing allows access to the same kinds of applications through the internet, or a cloud.
|(123RF)
Cloud computing is set to become more widely adopted by firms in the future, as it is virtually limitless in capacity, without physical limitations as well as cost-saving since one can flexibly change how much cloud space to use depending on the need.
As important as the cloud technology itself is how to best make use of it. Given this, demand for cloud integration services — seamlessly connecting a firm’s IT system data to a cloud platform while ensuring security and efficiency — is growing.
According to market research firm IDC, 39 percent of Korean companies which have adopted cloud systems currently lack a concrete strategy. Fueled by such needs, the cloud integration market is expected to reach around $34.4 billion by 2019.
As a cloud integrator, LG CNS will help clients devise the optimal cloud transition strategy and transition to a new IT system able to best support a cloud-based system architecture. After cloud deployment, LG will also track a client firm’s cloud usage status to drive down cloud usage costs.
In addition, LG CNS has joined hands with global cloud service providers to smoothly provide hybrid cloud services — combining different cloud services, including both public and private clouds — according to need.
In a public cloud, data is stored in the provider’s data center which is responsible for the management and maintenance of the data it holds, raising convenience. On the other hand, in a private cloud, all data resides within the company’s intranet or hosted data center, enhancing security.
LG’s partners include global cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Oracle, SAP. LG CNS will offer the private cloud while its partners will offer public cloud services, it said.
“Many companies overseas have already adopted cloud systems and recognize the importance of cloud integration. We hope to become a reliable partner to many Korean firms expected to follow this path,” LG CNS said in a statement.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)