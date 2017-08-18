Household credit growth accelerates in July despite tighter

Household debt grew by 9.5 trillion won ($8.3 billion) in July, when the tighter lending rules came into force, compared to growth of 7.6 trillion won in June, according to the Financial Services Commission.
Compared to a year ago, however, household credit edged down 0.04 percent.
Household loans by banks rose by 6.7 trillion won in July, marking the fastest monthly growth in eight months.
|(Yonhap)
The FSC expected the monthly growth of household credit to lose steam this month, when a second round of measures took effect to curb real estate speculation.
Among the measures, the government proposed imposing a higher capital gains tax rate on people who own two or more homes from April next year.
In July, the lending ceiling for homes in government-designated "speculative" areas, including Seoul, was lowered to 40 percent of the property's value, from 50 percent.
The so-called debt-to-income ratio was also reduced to 40 percent of the property's value, from 50 percent. (Yonhap)