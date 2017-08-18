TVXQ will embark on 'press tour' in 3 Asian cities next week

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop duo TVXQ will meet with press in three Asian cities to announce the resumption of activities as Shim Chang-min, better known by his stage name Max Changmin, will be discharged from the military on Friday, its management agency said Thursday.

(S.M. Entertainment)

S.M. Entertainment said the duo will have a press conference in Seoul and Tokyo on Aug. 21 and in Hong Kong the next day.

The other member, U-Know Yunho, finished his military duty in April.

"At the events, they will discuss plans for their future activities. It is their first official event in two years so huge attention is expected from media and overseas fans," the agency said in a statement.

The group made its debut in 2004 and is among the first generation K-pop groups that led the expansion of the genre outside home turf. During four years of touring in Japan from 2012, it attracted an accumulated 2.75 million Japanese concert-goers. Its special album "Rise as God," released in July 2015, just before U-Know Yunho joined the military, swept music charts in Korea and China. (Yonhap)