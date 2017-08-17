Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany may study in US

|Tiffany of Girls’ Generation (Herald DB)
The report said the singer had recently decided to study acting in the US, quoting a source close to Tiffany who said the singer has already told her close friends about the plan and they are supporting her decision.
Following the report, Tiffany’s agency S.M. Entertainment commented on the matter later in the day, saying “We are discussing things related to the singer.”
It was reported earlier Wednesday that most of the Girls’ Generation members’ contracts with S.M. Entertainment expired recently and that some are still in discussion about contract renewals.
Girls’ Generation -- the longest-running girl group in Korea -- recently released its sixth full-length album “Holiday Night,” which commemorated its 10th anniversary. Upon its comeback, the group was also featured in several variety shows such as JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything” and KBS’ “Happy Together.”
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)