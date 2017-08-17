Man who used BTS’ name for scam indicted

NATIONAL

K-pop group BTS (Yonhap)

A 37-year-old man has been indicted for fraud after allegedly pocketing a large sum of money from a local event management agency by promising to arrange fan meetings and events featuring K-pop supergroup BTS.According to local prosecutors, the suspect, surnamed Choi, runs a celebrity goods company and has recently signed a deal with BTS’ management company Big Hit Management and a French accessory brand to produce BTS-themed travel carriers and backpacks.He received a total of 620 million won ($545,200) from the event organizer for casting BTS in their events, posing as if he had the right to organize fan meetings or events featuring BTS.Prosecutors said Choi had over 2 billion won of debt and struggled to pay 330 million won in royalties to produce BTS promotional goods.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)