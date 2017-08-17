Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on foreign, retail buying

BUSINESS

South Korean stocks marked the third day of gains Thursday, helped by foreign and retail buying. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 13.41 points, or 0.57 percent, to close at 2,361.67. Trade volume was moderate at 226 million shares worth 4.42 trillion won ($3.88 billion).The local stock market opened higher, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight.Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, projected the local stock market will remain stable.Seo said the market may show a largely range-bound session for the time being due to a decline in global oil prices and political uncertainties in the United States.Samsung Electronics rose 1.82 percent to end at 2,352,000 won, and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, gained 0.45 percent to 66,400 won.Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, shed 1.27 percent to 777,000 won.Automakers traded in negative terrain, with industry leader Hyundai Motor down 0.35 percent to 144,000 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors dipping 0.56 percent to 35,250 won.The local currency closed at 1,137.20 won against the US dollar, up 4.3 won from the previous session's close.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 2.0 basis points to 1.801 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond declined 1.7 basis points to 2.011 percent. (Yonhap)