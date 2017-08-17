Hyundai Motor to develop 31 eco-friendly models by 2020

|Hyundai Motor‘s next generation fuel cell electric vehicle slated for release next year. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s No.1 automotive company, unveiled the next generation fuel cell electric vehicle set for release early next year, as part of plans to expand its eco-friendly vehicles to 31 models by 2020, the company said Thursday.
“The next generation FCEV is symbolic of Hyundai Motor’s heritage and leadership. The new model unveiled today confirms Hyundai’s global leadership in FCEVs, while heralding the beginning of a hydrogen-based society,” Hyundai Motor Vice President Lee Kwang-kook said during the unveiling event held in Yeouido, western Seoul.
The latest FCEV boasts four upgraded features -- efficiency, performance, longevity, energy storage system -- compared to the Tuscon ix FCEV, the company said.
The Tuscon ix FCEV is the world’s first-ever mass produced FCEV launched by Hyundai Motor in 2013.
The new model has a fuel economy of 60 percent, higher than the 40 percent of the Ioniq EV that was awarded the No.1 efficient vehicle by the US Environmental Protection Agency last year, the company said.
For improved driving distance, Hyundai Motor is aiming to produce a long-range FCEV that can drive over 580 kilometers on full charge.
On enhanced battery, the soon-to-be-released FCEV can also run for 10 years, 160,000 kilometers, equivalent to conventional combustion-engine powered vehicles, the company said.
In light of the rising popularity of green cars, Hyundai Motor emphasized that it will put forth all efforts to boost innovation of EVs and FCEVs that do not emit toxic gases, and increase charging infrastructure.
Referring to FCEVs as “air purifiers on wheels,” Hyundai Motor said a unit of FCEV that runs an annual 1,500 kilometers can purify oxygen inhaled by two adults.
Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors sold a combined 141,681 eco-friendly cars between January and July this year, which is 10 percent more than the 128,975 units sold for the whole of 2016.
Hyundai will aim to roll out 31 green car models by 2020, adding three models to its original goal, the company said.
The 31 models are made up of 10 hybrid EVs, 11 plug-in EVs, 8 EVs and two FCEVs.
Meanwhile, to help the public understand in depth about FCEVs, Hyundai Motor will open a FCEV house at Yeouido Han River Park for free of charge until Nov. 17, the company said.
Visitors will be able to experience a “future home” where electronics operate on energy made by the next generation FCEV.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)