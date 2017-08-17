Dong-A Pharmaceutical brings art into product packaging

BUSINESS

Tempo (Dong-A Pharmaceutical)

South Korean drugmaker Dong-A Pharmaceutical has set out to raise the appeal of its consumer products by introducing art into its marketing scheme.Dong-A Pharmaceutical has adopted a new packaging design for its drugs and female hygiene goods — imprinting the works of world-famous artists on the covers of its product.For instance, Dong-A’s tampon brand Tempo features Claude Monet’s famed oil painting “Water Lillies” on the cover in a move to express the warmth and purity of a mother, the firm said. The package has also adopted purple as its main color to complement the colors of the painting.Moreover, the packaging of Dong-A’s cold medication Panpyrin-T Tab. has adopted the design scheme of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, best known for using the colors red, yellow and blue as well as squares and lines in his works.“By introducing familiar artworks into our product package design, we hope to become closer to our consumers. We also believe that the artworks help enhance the visual appeal of our products,” said a Dong-A Pharmaceutical official.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)