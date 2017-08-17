International IP court conference to kick off next month

This year’s conference will feature four sessions: cooperation and harmonization among IP courts; new challenges in IP litigation from a business perspective; recent issues on pharmaceutical and biotech patents; and patentability and remedies with a focus on the ICT industry.
|(Patent Court of Korea)
The upcoming international forum will also feature a handful of renowned overseas guest speakers including Randall Rader, former chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit; Pierre Veron, honorary president of the European Patent Lawyers Association; and Judge Lingling Zhang of the Beijing Intellectual Property Court of China.
The Patent Court of Korea set a milestone in the country’s intellectual property litigation history in June, completing its first test trial of an International Chamber case hearing adjudicated in English to cater to the growing number of foreign parties and international patent cases tried in the country.
