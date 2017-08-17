Korean shares up in late morning trading

BUSINESS

South Korean shares traded higher late Thursday morning on the back of gains in technology firms and steelmakers.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 11.69 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,359.95 as of 11:20 a.m.Tech shares continued to trade higher, with Samsung Electronics moving up 1.82 percent and LG Display advancing 2.2 percent.





(사진=연합뉴스)

Chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.36 percent.Steelmakers were also among winners, with POSCO increasing 4.08 percent and Korea Zinc moving up 4.61 percent. Hyundai Steel rose 2.81 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,134.75 won against the US dollar, up 6.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)