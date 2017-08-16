Top sports body opposes football association's plan to amend articles

SPORTS

In this file photo taken on Aug. 1, 2017, Chung Mong-gyu, head of the Korea Football Association, presides over the KFA`s senior members` assembly at the KFA headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's top sports body on Wednesday said it opposes the national football association's plan to amend articles related to the former's authority.The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee said it will not accept the Korea Football Association's decision to delete articles that will affect the relationship between the two organizations. The KFA is a member of the KSOC, which manages national sports federations and their athletes.The KFA made the decision at its senior members' assembly on Aug. 1. If it goes into effect, the KFA does not need the KSOC's approval after electing its executives and will not be obligated to report its business and budget plans to the KSOC.The KFA previously said its decision is in line with FIFA's policy that prohibits outside interference from the government or any other party.The KSOC, however, claimed the FIFA policy has nothing to do with this case, and the KFA should follow the KSOC code as a member."What FIFA and the International Olympic Committee emphasize is that there should be no political interference from a third party, while independence and autonomy of the football body should be preserved," said Kim Jong-soo, a director at KSOC's sports organization development division. "If the KFA deletes articles related to the KSOC, footballers will not be able to compete at competitions like the Olympics, the Asian Games or the National Sports Festival, and our financial support will be reduced, which can influence the fostering of young footballers."Kim emphasized that the KSOC doesn't interfere with KFA affairs, including organizing its board members."In order to screen problematic officials from taking the job, we do have a process of confirming the KFA's board members, but we don't meddle in the KFA's elections," Kim said. "This process can't be called interference. Isn't this why the KFA decided to become a member of the KSOC?"There has been speculation that the amendment is to help current KFA President Chung Mong-gyu get his third term. FIFA allows its member association leaders to serve a third term, but under the KSOC rule, leaders of its member organizations need to go through screening by the Commission for Fair Play in Sport, an independent body examining disciplinary actions and unfair activities in sports.The Ministry of Culture, Sport, and Tourism said it will review the KFA's request to amend its articles, but it will also look into the KSOC's opinion. (Yonhap)