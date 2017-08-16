Hyundai Oilbank to start periodic refinery maintenance

A week ahead of the scheduled project, Hyundai Oilbank CEO Moon Jong-bak held an event to encourage field workers that will be responsible for the refinery maintenance.
“Safety is the most important value at a refinery site,” Moon said.
Hyundai Oilbank CEO Moon Jong-bak (left) helps a worker put on safety boots during an event held at Daesan Plant on Wednesday. (Hyundai Oilbank)
As of Wednesday, the company had marked its 1,385th accident-free day, it said.
Hyundai Oilbank said it would spend some 310 billion won ($271.8 million) and put a daily average of some 5,000 workers on the maintenance work. It is the largest amount to be spent as well as the highest number of manpower for the company to invest in refinery maintenance.
Over the one-month period, Hyundai Oilbank will stop production to perform safety checks at the plant. The plant will resume production on Sep. 22, the company added.
