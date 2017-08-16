Changwon teacher caught using spy camera at girls’ high school

NATIONAL

A 40-year-old teacher who installed a spy camera inside a classroom at an all-girls high school was booked without detention in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, the Masan Dongbu Police Station said Wednesday.The man, whose identity was withheld by the police, had installed a video camera on the small basket containing chalks on his desk in the homeroom class he instructs, in June.The camera was bought with money from the school for support for teachers’ research. The secretly installed spy camera held a five-minute footage of the students during the self-study time.The man testified to the police that the camera was for academic purposes only.The police are continuing the investigation.(kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)