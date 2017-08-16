BTS reveals highlight reel of ‘Love Yourself’ series

ENTERTAINMENT

Excerpts from BTS’s highlight reel of the “Love Yourself” series (Big Hit Entertainment)

Bangtan Boys on Wednesday dropped a highlight video of its upcoming “Love Yourself” series, a collection of music under a single concept, which will be launched with its album in September.Uploaded via the official YouTube channel of the group’s agency Big Hit Entertainment, the video hints at how the series will unfold. Short love stories revolving around each of the seven members are featured.“We were planning to reveal part of the ‘BTS-verse’ through the highlight reel. As was the case for all of the other BTS albums, the story will have a message that (BTS) wants to deliver to Korean society,” said an official from Big Hit.The popular K-pop act announced the series last week, after much speculation by fans and the media. BTS had previously dropped subtle clues about the concept, with its leader Rap Monster saying, “Please, ARMY, remember what we say, ‘Love myself, love yourself,’” after the band received the top social award at the Billboard Music Awards.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)