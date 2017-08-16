Korean shares up in late morning trading

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 13.19 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,347.41 as of 11:20 a.m.
Large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 2.8 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix up 2.61 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker here, rose 0.35 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 1.12 percent lower.
POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, fell 1.85 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,138.65 won against the US dollar, up 1.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)