Korean pro football's leading scorer to be sidelined for 2 months with injury

SPORTS

South Korean football club Suwon Samsung Bluewings' Brazilian striker Johnathan Aparecido da Silva is expected to be sidelined for at least two months due to an ankle injury, a club official said Wednesday.



The official said Johnathan, currently the leading scorer in the top-flight K League Classic with 19 goals, was diagnosed with a fracture in his right ankle from the club's designated hospital, and he requires at least two months of treatment.



"Johnathan needs to wear a cast for a month and needs another month for injury rehabilitation," the official said. "He will have a medical checkup at a different hospital later Wednesday, and we have to see the result."





In this file photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017, Suwon Samsung Bluewings striker Johnathan reacts after he failed to score a goal during the K League Classic match against Ulsan Hyundai FC in Ulsan. (Yonhap)

Johnathan fell down on the pitch following a heavy tackle from FC Seoul defender Kim Won-gun during the K League Classic match last Saturday.Suwon, currently third in the K League Classic, said Johnathan had pins in his right ankle since he had sustained a fracture before, but because of the pins, he was able to avoid further damage.The injury has put Johnathan's hopes of winning the scoring title in danger. With 12 matches left on the season, the 27-year-old striker is leading FC Seoul's Montenegrin forward Dejan Damjanovic by three goals.Johnathan won the MVP and scoring title in the second division K League in 2015. He had 10 goals in 14 matches last year even though he joined Suwon in the middle of the season. (Yonhap)