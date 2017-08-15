Korea’s electronics industry suffering labor shortage: report

BUSINESS

The supply of labor in the country’s electronics industry, in particular the booming semiconductor industry, has become stagnant, raising concerns that the trend will heavily undermine global competitiveness, according to a report released by the Korea Electronics Association on Tuesday.



The report stated that the current shortage of labor means Korea’s chip industry, which is on pace for 16 percent growth this year, will struggle in the future to meet rising global demand amid the “fourth industrial revolution.”



The KEA said urgent steps must be taken to counter the shortage of manpower as Korea’s electronics industry accounts for 33 percent of the nation’s total exports.





(Yonhap)