Korean retailers stop egg sales after fipronil found in some eggs

BUSINESS

Major Korean retailers, convenience store chains and online shopping malls decided Tuesday to immediately halt sales of eggs at their branches nationwide after the government warned of pesticide-tainted eggs earlier in the day.



The companies include the nation’s three largest retail firms, E-mart, Homeplus and Lotte Mart, as well as leading convenience store chains BGF Retail’s CU, GS25 and 7-Eleven.





(Yonhap)

E-mart’s spokesperson said, “The company has not purchased any eggs from the farm that is currently accused of shipping contaminated eggs, but decided to stop sales as a preventive measure.”Later in the day, Nonghyup’s Hanaro Mart, which operates 2,120 branches nationwide, also decided to halt all sales of eggs. Internet shopping sites including Coupang and Wemakeprice suspended sales of fresh and boiled eggs as well as food items with eggs, such as cookies.It is unprecedented for all of the country’s major retailers to stop selling eggs simultaneously.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs found that a farm located in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, had delivered eggs contaminated with fipronil. The farm reportedly produced 25,000 eggs per day.The ministry immediately banned all shipments of eggs from local egg farms with at least 3,000 chickens.Fipronil is a broad-spectrum insecticide used to treat lice, fleas and ticks. It can cause liver, kidney and thyroid gland damage. The same pesticide has been found in eggs in 17 European countries.The ministry is currently conducting inspections of local egg farms across the country. “Starting with the largest egg farms, the ministry will inspect every local egg farm in the nation,” a ministry official said. The inspections are expected to be completed by the end of the week, he added.The ministry will lift the shipment ban for farms that have no fipronil detected in their eggs upon inspection in order to cope with the supply problem, it added.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is set to track the distribution channels of the contaminated eggs that the farm in Namyang shipped out. It plans to recall and discard all those eggs upon locating them.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)