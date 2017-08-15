No more war on Korean Peninsula: Moon

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in delivers his Liberation Day speech at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in pledged Tuesday to do “whatever it takes” to stop war on the peninsula, saying South Korea is the only country to make a decision on any military action and the crisis must be tackled peacefully.In his first Liberation Day address, the liberal leader called for North Korea to freeze nuclear and missile tests as a condition for talks.“There cannot be a war on the Korean Peninsula ever again,” Moon said. “No one can decide on military action without the consent of South Korea. The government will risk everything to stop war. Whatever it takes, the nuclear issues must be resolved peacefully.”Sanctions and dialogue are “not about what’s first and later,” he said, stressing the purpose of intensive sanctions and pressure is to bring out Pyongyang to dialogue, not to heighten military tension. History tells that any breakthroughs have been made possible in the nuclear standoff when the two elements were “going together,” he noted.“Resolving the North Korean nuclear issues ought to start with a nuclear freeze. North Korea should at least cease additional nuclear and missile provocations in order to create the condition for dialogue,” the president said.“Remember the periods when the North declared a moratorium on missile launches or a halt in nuclear tests were the best times for inter-Korean relations, with no exception, while North Korea-US and North Korea-Japan talks were promoted and multilateral diplomacy in Northeast Asia was active.”The speech came amid mounting tension between Pyongyang and Washington.The North has been threatening “enveloping fire” by shooting four missiles toward Guam, prompting US President Donald Trump to hit back with tweets that military solutions are “now fully in place, locked and loaded.”With the exchange of furious tit-for-tat threats stoking concerns over a miscalculation-led armed conflict, Moon on Monday displayed firm opposition against war, calling for Washington to act in a “coolheaded and responsible manner.”On Sunday, US foreign policy and security chiefs also stepped in to tame Trump’s rhetoric and defuse tension. In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said the US’ top priority remains a “peaceful pressure campaign,” though it is ready for military action if necessary.They reiterated that Washington is “willing to negotiate” with Pyongyang and has “no interest in regime change or accelerated reunification of Korea, singling out a cessation of provocative threats and weapons tests as a “sincere indication” of its “good faith” for talks.“I pronounce once again that we do not want North Korea’s collapse and will not pursue a unification by absorption nor an ‘artificial’ unification,” Moon said.By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)