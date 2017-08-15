Did Ariana Grande refuse to enter Korea? Speculations of terror fears ahead of concert

ENTERTAINMENT

Ariana Grande (AP)

Pop star Ariana Grande, who is in Korea for her first concert here, is refraining from any contact with the media and fans before her performance, possibly out of fears of terrorism.Grande is believed to have arrived at Gimpo International Airport late Monday, without being greeted by a crowd of fans and the media as is the norm when megastars visit the country. This sparked a rumor that Grande had refused to enter Korea after seeing a flock of reporters at the airport.Hyundai Card, the show’s promoter, denied the rumor, saying that the secrecy was at Grande’s request. It added that the concert would be held as scheduled at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.In May, a suicide bomb attack that happened after Grande’s concert in Manchester, England, left 23 dead and hundreds injured.