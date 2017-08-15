Did Ariana Grande refuse to enter Korea? Speculations of terror fears ahead of concert

Grande is believed to have arrived at Gimpo International Airport late Monday, without being greeted by a crowd of fans and the media as is the norm when megastars visit the country. This sparked a rumor that Grande had refused to enter Korea after seeing a flock of reporters at the airport.
|Ariana Grande (AP)
Hyundai Card, the show’s promoter, denied the rumor, saying that the secrecy was at Grande’s request. It added that the concert would be held as scheduled at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
In May, a suicide bomb attack that happened after Grande’s concert in Manchester, England, left 23 dead and hundreds injured.
