ENTERTAINMENT

(YG Entertainment)

Taeyang of Big Bang on Monday revealed the teaser video for “Darling,” the title song for his upcoming album “White Night.”The video, uploaded on YG Entertainment‘s official blog www.yg-life.com, featuring the K-pop star alone on a glacier, atop a skyscraper, and running through a sandstorm.“I had this song since four years ago, and I tried many variations with this. Couples would empathize with this song,” said Taeyang.Taeyang will drop the new album at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)