2 injured in intentional gas leak, explosion

(Photo provided by the Busan Jin Police)

A man who attempted to commit suicide by leaking gas inside his flat in Busan on Monday ended up causing a blast that injured himself and another.Busan Jin Police Station said an explosion occurred on the ninth floor of a 14-story building in Busanjin-gu at around 2:20 a.m.The fire died down within five minutes thanks to an automatic sprinkler system, but the explosion severely damaged glass, the ceiling and bathroom door inside Lee’s home, resulting in estimated damages of 35 million won ($30,700).The 22-year-old tenant of the blasted flat, surnamed Lee, is being treated at a hospital for third-degree burns.A 24-year-old tenant of the building surnamed Choi, who lives on the upper floor, is also being treated at a hospital for minor injuries. She was hurt by debris from the explosion.A police investigation revealed that Lee had used tape to cover the gaps between the doors and windows and cut the gas valve to end his “debt-ridden state.”However, Lee also lit a cigarette to have a smoke, which resulted in the explosion.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)