'The War' becomes EXO's fourth million seller album

EXO's "The War" has sold more than 1 million copies in less than one month, becoming the boy band's fourth "million seller" record, its agency said Monday.



The Korean and Chinese versions of EXO's fourth full-length album have sold a combined 1.01 million copies to date, according to S.M. Entertainment.





(Yonhap)

The group's three previous full-length albums -- "XOXO" (2013), "Exodus" (2015) and "Ex'Act" (2016) -- sold over 1 million copies when including sales numbers for the Korean, Chinese and repackaged versions. "The War" reached the 1 million mark much faster and even without the help of a repackaged release."We can't believe that the album sold over 1 million copies despite coming out less than a month ago. This is all thanks to all of you fans," EXO said.After its release July 19, the album swept various music charts at home, also conquering more than 42 iTunes general albums' charts around the world. It also topped Billboard's World Albums chart for two straight weeks. (Yonhap)