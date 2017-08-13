The Korea Herald relaunches website to mark 64th anniversary

BUSINESS

Marking the 64th anniversary, The Korea Herald is launching a redesigned website aimed at offering not only spot news but also thought-provoking analysis in a more reader-friendly way.Since it was first published in 1953, The Korea Herald has acted as a bridge between Korea and the world, providing accurate and unbiased news to readers across the world in real time, thanks to the internet and social media.The latest overhaul of the website affects the company’s flagship PC website as well as mobile edition, widening the selection of news articles that deserve attention and expanding the space for multimedia content such as video and photo.The top news section puts together the six most important stories of the moment, and stands out prominently in the overall layout. The top news section is followed by Newsmaker, a daily feature about a person or incident that creates the most buzz in Korea and elsewhere, and Spotlight, a collection of notable stories that editors think will appeal to a wide range of readers.The Latest News section has also been revamped in a way that is visually refined and clutter-free. Graphic News, whose creativity is widely known among both local and foreign readers, now offers two articles, instead of one. The opinion section has also been changed to highlight two contributing writers as well as two latest editorials.The Korea Herald’s sister publications -- The Investor and K-pop Herald -- are now featured on the front page as their profile increases among online visitors from across the globe.Korea Herald reporters are also striving to secure interviews with newsmakers, which is why a new section titled Herald Interview has been set up to offer all the interviews in a single place.Multimedia content such as video and photo are also featured as new dedicated sections in reflection of their growing significance.Overall, elegant Google fonts and spacious layout are combined to highlight the news content and reporters, whose names are now displayed more prominently. With a click of the mouse, readers can read all the articles written by an individual reporter.To promote the newly launched website, The Korea Herald is throwing a special event. Readers in Korea can join the event, in which winners can get the prize of Starbucks drink giveaways. Two free Starbucks drink ticket are being offered to 40 random winners. See the details on our new website and on Facebook page.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)