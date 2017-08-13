Wanna One’s SNL appearance scores record ratings

(tvN)

(tvN)

(tvN)

Rookie boy band Wanna One once again demonstrated its status as the hottest new K-pop act in Korea with its appearance on the live variety show Saturday Night Live Korea.SNL Korea, in its ninth season and currently airing on tvN, scored its highest ratings of the season with Saturday’s episode, reaching 3.4 percent in viewership share.The show kicked off with a performance of “Pick Me.”“There was intense competition to get seats for the live show,” said host Shin Dong-yup. “The number (of applicants) reached 90,000.”The hosts apologized for being unable to procure tickets for their acquaintances.Wanna One members participated in various skits. Comedienne Ahn Young-mi dressed up as a man alongside the group’s members Kang Daniel and Hwang Min-hyun.The group will be starring in the show again next Saturday.(doo@heraldcorp.com)