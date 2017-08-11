[Graphic News] Delhi to grow fastest in Asia

Delhi is now the fastest growing city in Asia, according to a new study from Oxford Economics.Indian cities are set to expand the most across the region, with growth speeding up from the past 5 years.Tianjin is forecast to clock the fastest growth in China, given that it has a large manufacturing base and one of the nation’s busiest ports.Ho Chi Minh was the only non-Indian city in the top five, reflecting the city’s success in establishing itself as a manufacturing center, as well as its strong services sector.Seoul in South Korea ranked 24th, the report said.