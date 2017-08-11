Enough evidence to convict Syria's Assad of war crimes: prosecutor

The Korea Herald > World > World News

[Graphic News] Delhi to grow fastest in Asia

kh close

 

Published : 2017-08-13 18:01
Updated : 2017-08-13 18:01




Delhi is now the fastest growing city in Asia, according to a new study from Oxford Economics.

Indian cities are set to expand the most across the region, with growth speeding up from the past 5 years.

Tianjin is forecast to clock the fastest growth in China, given that it has a large manufacturing base and one of the nation’s busiest ports.

Ho Chi Minh was the only non-Indian city in the top five, reflecting the city’s success in establishing itself as a manufacturing center, as well as its strong services sector.

Seoul in South Korea ranked 24th, the report said.





영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]