[Eye Plus] Excitement runs through Han River









Although the sea is usually the top choice for exciting water activities, it is not easy for busy Seoulites to carve out time to travel to the nearest beach.But for water sports fans who desire to beat the heat with a rush of adrenaline, the Han River is a more practical destination with a splash of summer fun.The river that runs through South Korea’s capital will help ease the stress of city-dwellers. Family-friendly activities, including waterskiing, kayaking, and windsurfing, are offered with skyline views of the city.The riverbanks of Mangwon-dong, a hip industrial neighborhood in northwestern Seoul, are where you can ride jet skis and enjoy a meal in one of Seoul’s most unique dining areas.Kayaks are available for rental along the waters of Ichon-dong, while yachts are docked near Some Sevit -- a man-made island -- for those who want to spice up a romantic date.Windsurfing across the urban jungle is a must try and a fast-growing trend in Seoul. With its giant sails that give riders wings above water, it is one of the best ways to relieve stress, powered by two natural elements -- water and wind.In a day packed with aquatic adventures, be sure to make time for flea markets and summer events held along the Han River.Photographed by Park Hyun-kooWritten by Jung Min-kyung