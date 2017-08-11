[Eye Plus] Excitement runs through Han River

But for water sports fans who desire to beat the heat with a rush of adrenaline, the Han River is a more practical destination with a splash of summer fun.
The river that runs through South Korea’s capital will help ease the stress of city-dwellers. Family-friendly activities, including waterskiing, kayaking, and windsurfing, are offered with skyline views of the city.
The riverbanks of Mangwon-dong, a hip industrial neighborhood in northwestern Seoul, are where you can ride jet skis and enjoy a meal in one of Seoul’s most unique dining areas.
Kayaks are available for rental along the waters of Ichon-dong, while yachts are docked near Some Sevit -- a man-made island -- for those who want to spice up a romantic date.
Windsurfing across the urban jungle is a must try and a fast-growing trend in Seoul. With its giant sails that give riders wings above water, it is one of the best ways to relieve stress, powered by two natural elements -- water and wind.
In a day packed with aquatic adventures, be sure to make time for flea markets and summer events held along the Han River.
Photographed by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Jung Min-kyung