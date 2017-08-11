Jeju Island to host U-16 intl. football tournament

An international football tournament for players aged under 16 will kick off this weekend on South Korea's Jeju Island with 16 teams, officials said Friday.



The 2017 Jeju International Youth Football Tournament will start Saturday and will be staged at four football stadiums in Seogwipo, featuring European clubs like Galatasaray, Newcastle United, Schalke04 and Sporting CP. Three Japanese clubs -- Kashima Antlers, Yokohama Marinos, and Cerezo Osaka -- and Chinese outfit Yanbian Fude will also join the inaugural U-16 competition, according to Seogwipo City and the Jeju Football Association, co-organizers of the event.



The event, which will run through next Thursday, is sanctioned by FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation and the Korea Football Association, the organizers added.



"We want to provide a memorable experience in the careers of promising footballers," the organizers said in a statement. "We also hope the tournament will promote the city and help its economy." (Yonhap)

The official poster of the 2017 Jeju International Youth Football Tournament. (Yonhap)