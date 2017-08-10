Former Kogas CEO wins litigation nullifying his dismissal

A Seoul court ruled in favor of the former head of Korea Gas Corp. in an administrative litigation that demanded the withdrawal of his dismissal on Thursday.



The Seoul Administrative Court made a ruling for Jang Seok-hyo, the former CEO of Kogas, who sued former President Park Geun-hye, the Kogas CEO that replaced him, Lee Seung-hoon, and the state. Lee handed in his resignation in July.



Jang Seok-hyo (Yonhap)