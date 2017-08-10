Smeraldo debunked? BTS sends fans on wild-goose chase

(BTS's Twitter account)

Fan theories are supposed to be a little crazy, but rarely do they go as wild as the “smeraldo” conspiracy surrounding BTS’s September comeback.Jin, the eldest member of BTS, posted a picture of himself holding a bouquet of flowers on Wednesday with a simple message “Smeraldo.” The post sent fans into a frenzy over the meaning, with the most popular theory being that it is linked to the concept of BTS’s upcoming album.A flower called “smeraldo” does not actually exist, but there is a blog that supposedly handles the non-existent flowers. On the blog was a photo containing words “BTS_Smeraldo.”In addition, a flower shop that supposedly is the only place selling “smeraldo” featured what looked -- to the fans -- suspiciously like Jin’s handwriting, and was scheduled to open in September.The opening day of the “Smeraldo Academy” happened to be Rap monster’s birthday -- Sept.12.The blog for the “academy” also tells a story of seven legends, one of which is about a fictional figure of William Ashbless. While such a figure does not exist, there is a Wikimedia post about him written by “qkdxksthsuseks.”When you type “qkdxksthsuseks” into a Korean keyboard, it spells out “bangtansonyeondan,” Korean name for BTS.The series of clues has led some fans to believe that the “smeraldo controversy” is actually a big wink by Big Hit Entertainment to the fans eagerly anticipating BTS’s comeback.Fans have even gone on to speculate that the new album’s concept is “Love yourself,” as a person calling oneself “Te Stesso” wrote in the blog. Fans have said that “Te Stesso” means “Love yourself” in Italian.Of course, the thing may be just a big coincidence, or even a huge misunderstanding from lack of Googling.Smeraldo is actually Italian for emerald, and “William Ashbless” is a fictional poet invented by fantasy writers James Blaylock and Tim Powers. A Wikipedia page on the character shows that it has existed since 2001.“Te Stesso” does not mean “love yourself” -- it simply means “yourself” in Italian.Maybe the confusion was intentional, maybe the fans overreacted, maybe it was a prank based on insufficient information, but one thing looks certain; BTS fans had one heck of a crazy day on a wild goose chase set off by a seemingly-innocent posting.“I don’t’ know anymore! Lol My eyes are gonna pop out now!” exclaimed one theorist and avid fan of BTS.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)